US House votes on further consideration of Hegseth impeachment — Al Jazeera

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday began a procedural vote on the further consideration of a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It is to determine whether to return the document to committee, which would effectively block it, or proceed to a final vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Eight articles of impeachment

As Al Jazeera reports, the resolution was introduced by Republican Thomas Massie. It contains eight separate articles of impeachment.

The document accuses Hegseth of launching an illegal war against Iran without the required approval of Congress. He is also accused of overseeing a campaign of strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking. Lawyers consider such strikes to be extrajudicial killings.

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Hegseth called the resolution “sabotage” and a “farce.” US President Donald Trump and influential members of his administration expressed continued support for the defense secretary.

Reaction after the midterm elections

Democrats in the House of Representatives are expected to support the initiative. The vote will show whether Republicans are ready to distance themselves from the Trump administration and the war with Iran after the party’s significant losses in the midterm elections.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he firmly supports the resolution. Republican Senator Joni Ernst questioned the truthfulness of Hegseth’s statements about the course of the war. According to polls, some voters link the war with Iran to rising gasoline and food prices.

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