The US House of Representatives may bring a sweeping bipartisan bill on reforming permitting procedures for infrastructure projects to a vote next week. The document is intended to speed up their construction, including by limiting the effect of environmental regulations, The Hill reports.

Consideration schedule

Last week, the bill was supported by the US Senate: 62 senators voted for it and 33 against it. According to an aide to House Republicans, lawmakers must first approve a procedural rule that will allow them to proceed to a final vote on the document.

A vote on this rule is expected on Tuesday. If it is supported, the final vote on the bill may take place on Wednesday or Thursday. The House Committee on Rules has already placed the document on its official calendar.

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Disputes over the document

The bill's prospects in the House of Representatives remain uncertain despite its bipartisan support in the Senate. The absence of lawmakers during the so-called “lame-duck” session could become a problem. House Speaker Mike Johnson had earlier called on colleagues to come to work and pass, among other things, permitting legislation after a series of absences last week.

Many Democrats oppose the initiative, believing that it could strengthen the position of fossil fuels and make it more difficult to challenge relevant projects. They also object to restrictions on protections provided by the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Democrats Mike Levin and Sean Casten, who support the development of renewable energy, also spoke out against the document. Levin said that grid reforms are real, but the deal involves giving up protections that may not be possible to restore. Casten said that the bill does not eliminate economic disincentives to cheaper energy and weakens environmental laws. A group of Republicans, according to the publication, also expressed concern about provisions intended to simplify the construction of power transmission lines.

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