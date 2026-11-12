US House approves TCAVA package by voice vote — The Hill

The US House of Representatives approved by voice vote a package of legislative initiatives, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (TCAVA), aimed at increasing benefits for certain disabled veterans and wounded service members. Democrats opposed the measure, saying that expanding some benefits would come at the expense of cutting others, The Hill reports.

Dispute over the procedure

Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark, in a daily message to the caucus, urged fellow party members to vote against the package. However, after Republican Addison McDowell brought it before the House of Representatives, no Democrat requested a roll-call vote. This allowed the presiding officer to immediately announce the measure’s passage by voice vote.

Democratic representatives said Republicans called Congressman Mark Takano, who presented the party’s position in the debate, away from the floor, allegedly to discuss the latest technical revisions to the text. According to them, it was during that discussion that the package was quickly brought to a vote, without giving Democrats time to assess the changes and request a roll-call vote.

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What the package provides for

TCAVA changes disability rating criteria related to sleep apnea and tinnitus, and also expands eligibility for the installation of a memorial headstone or marker for a veteran’s spouse. The package also provides for standardized screening for referrals to certain mental health assistance programs, as well as provisions concerning staffing, hiring, and infrastructure at the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, who authored the package, said the measure is intended to strengthen healthcare for veterans, expand benefits, and reduce bureaucracy. The package had been blocked in the House of Representatives for several months: in July, Speaker Mike Johnson pulled it from consideration when Republican leadership found that it lacked enough votes within its own caucus to advance.

Democrats’ alternative initiative

On the same day, the House of Representatives advanced the alternative Major Richard Star Act, introduced by Mark Takano. The measure would allow about 54,000 service members wounded in combat and medically retired from service to receive both military retirement pay and disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs at the same time. A final vote on the initiative was scheduled for Thursday.

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