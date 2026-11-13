The US House of Representatives has approved the Major Richard Star Act, which would allow combat-injured military retirees with fewer than 20 years of service to receive both their full military pension and disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Currently, the military pension of such individuals is reduced by the amount of that compensation, Defense News reports.

Bill sent to the Senate

The approval of H.R. 2102 in the House of Representatives means that it has been sent to the US Senate for consideration. Senators must pass the bill before it can be sent to the president.

Republican Gus Bilirakis of Florida introduced the bill in 2020. Its advancement in the House of Representatives was supported by Democrats Mark Takano and Raul Ruiz. Takano is the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

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Petition secured consideration

On May 21, Takano and Ruiz initiated a procedure to secure a vote on a resolution that was to establish the rules for bringing the Major Richard Star Act before the House of Representatives. On September 15, the petition collected the required 218 signatures; the decisive signature was that of Republican Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

On Thursday, lawmakers passed H. Res. 1247 by a vote of 271 to 135, clearing the way for final consideration of the bill. The companion bill, S. 1032, remains under consideration by the Senate Armed Services Committee. The Senate has no procedure equivalent to the House discharge petition for bringing a bill to a vote, and previous attempts to advance the document through unanimous consent were blocked by objections.

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