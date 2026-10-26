UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said she seeks to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can live in security, freedom and dignity. She thanked Palestine for supporting her candidacy for the position of the next UN secretary-general, The National reports.

Support for the candidacy

Nusseibeh noted that throughout her career, including during her work at the UN, she had promoted a political path that would allow Palestinians and Israelis to live in security, freedom and dignity.

The second and final term of current UN Secretary-General António Guterres ends at the end of the year. According to the publication, Nusseibeh’s candidacy is gaining broad support in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experience and aid to Gaza

Nusseibeh has held the position of Minister of State since September 2025. Previously, she served as Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and as the Foreign Minister’s envoy, and until April 2024 she represented the UAE at the UN for more than ten years.

The diplomat advocated for peace in the Gaza Strip and stressed the need to deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave. During a visit to Cyprus in November 2025, she said that the maritime corridor from Cyprus is important for strengthening the humanitarian response.

In August, the UAE reported more than a thousand days of uninterrupted support for Gaza and aid worth more than 14.2 billion dirhams, or $3.89 billion. According to The National, this funding helped establish a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centers in Gaza, as well as provide treatment to thousands of patients in the Emirates.

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