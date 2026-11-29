The Palestinian Authority said it is ready to move the presidential and parliamentary elections from September to the first half of 2027 if the necessary conditions are created and Israeli restrictions are removed. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

Call by eight states

The statement came the day after the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland expressed deep regret over President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to postpone the elections. They called for both votes to be held in the first quarter of 2027.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry confirmed its intention to hold presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously in September 2027 but said it was ready to schedule them earlier. The ministry called elections an inalienable democratic and constitutional right of the Palestinian people and a commitment Abbas made to Palestinians and international partners.

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Conditions for voting

The ministry explained the postponement of the elections by exceptional circumstances. It said that Israeli restrictions prevent free, fair and inclusive voting in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

Among other reasons, the Foreign Ministry cited delays in implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, continued Israeli attacks in Gaza, as well as the lack of deployment of international stabilization forces and Palestinian police. The ministry also cited attacks by Israeli settlers and military raids in the West Bank, more than a thousand military checkpoints and gates, Israel's withholding of Palestinian funds, and the lack of guarantees for Palestinians to vote in East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian side agreed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas's proposal to send election experts by the end of 2026 and conduct follow-up visits every six weeks. The elections were initially scheduled for November 28, but Abbas postponed them to September 11, 2027. The last parliamentary elections were held in January 2006.

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