The Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements said that Israel had issued four military orders to seize around 165 dunams of Palestinian land in the north of the occupied West Bank in Palestine. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Land orders

According to the commission, the orders concern plots in Qalqilya, Nablus, Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley. They provide for new land seizures and expand the areas covered by previous orders. The documents cite military purposes, the commission said.

The commission linked these measures to the creation of buffer zones around settlement outposts, the expansion of roads for settlements and the strengthening of military positions. It also warned that the consequences could affect areas beyond the directly designated plots and restrict Palestinians’ access to adjacent land.

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Outpost near Hebron

Palestinian human rights group Al-Baidar said that Israeli settlers had established a settlement outpost in the Humsa area near Dura, south of Hebron. The group called it illegal and warned that it could contribute to further encroachment on Palestinian land and threaten local residents’ ability to remain in the area.

The commission also reported that it recorded 28 attempts to establish settlement outposts in the West Bank in October, nine of them in the Hebron governorate. It estimated that since October 2023, Israel has seized or taken control of approximately 64,000 dunams of land through 231 military orders and other measures.

According to official Palestinian data, around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. There are 194 settlements and 400 outposts there.

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