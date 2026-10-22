Legislative and presidential elections in Palestine have been postponed until September 11, 2027. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued the corresponding decree on Saturday.

New voting dates

The decree provides for simultaneous voting for the president of the State of Palestine and members of the Palestinian Legislative Council. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are to be involved in the process.

The document also cancels the previous decision to hold parliamentary elections on November 28, 2026. That vote could have become the first parliamentary election in 20 years.

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The Palestinian authorities said the postponement followed a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and consultations with political factions. Among the obstacles, they cited Israeli measures and the need to ensure proper political, security and on-the-ground conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.

Canada's position

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said at a news conference in Ottawa that many parties are responsible for the problems in Palestine. According to him, “many things are not working” in Palestine.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Carney said Canada supports holding free and fair elections in Palestine and will continue providing humanitarian aid to address the crisis in Gaza. He also noted that Canada has allocated more resources for support than can currently be delivered to Gaza.

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