The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that since October 2023, more than 22,000 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip, while more than 45,000 others have been injured. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a ministry statement.

Data on children in the Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, more than 11,000 injured children have severe injuries that resulted in disabilities, deformities, or long-term health consequences. The ministry also said that more than 71,000 children have lost one or both parents.

Another approximately 800,000 children, according to the ministry, remain displaced and often lack safe housing, stability, and basic necessities. The statement was released ahead of World Children's Day, observed on November 20.

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Situation in the West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also reported that in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, more than 263 children have been killed and over 2,186 injured during Israeli military operations and settler attacks over the past three years.

According to the ministry's statement, more than 350 children were detained, while dozens of minors are held in Israeli prisons under administrative detention orders without charges or trial. The ministry called on the UN, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to take measures to protect Palestinian children and hold those responsible for violations accountable.

Call for international action

The ministry stressed that children's rights to life, freedom, security, dignity, education, medical care, and protection from violence are guaranteed by international law. The Palestinian side called for an end to violations and settler attacks, as well as for effective international protection for children.

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