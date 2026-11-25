In Gaza City, Palestinian media reported that Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, head of Hamas' internal security apparatus in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed as a result of an Israeli strike on his home. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing Palestinian sources.

Reports by Palestinian outlets

According to the Palestinian outlets Shehab and Masdar, Abu al-Ouf, also known as Hamza, was killed along with his wife and two daughters.

The Israel Defense Forces have not yet confirmed Abu al-Ouf's reported death. Therefore, the circumstances of the strike and information about the casualties remain claims by Palestinian media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Death of another leader

As The Jerusalem Post notes, the strike on Abu al-Ouf's home was reported the day after the Israel Defense Forces and Israel's Shin Bet security service killed Naim Abu Nakhal.

According to the publication, Abu Nakhal headed Hamas' internal security apparatus throughout the Gaza Strip, while Abu al-Ouf was the head of this apparatus in its northern part.

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