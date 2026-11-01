Palestinian refugee Osama Najjar, who lives in the Beddawi camp in Tripoli in northern Lebanon, closed the shop where he sold aluminium in early 2024. The reasons were falling sales, inflation and rising electricity costs, which prevented him from paying the bills, Al Jazeera reports.

Najjar described the situation of Palestinians in the camps as “tragic,” citing high prices and increased electricity bills. The Lebanese state provides electricity for only a few hours a day, so the country’s residents depend on private generators or alternative energy suppliers. The World Bank forecasts that inflation in Lebanon could reach 17.5% in 2026.

Employment restrictions

Palestinians in Lebanon are barred from working in a number of professions, including medicine, law, engineering and pharmacy. Amendments to labor legislation in 2010 reduced some work permit fees and eased certain restrictions, but experts note that their implementation was limited. In February 2026, the government introduced an administrative mechanism allowing Palestinian nursing students to apply for employment sponsorship.

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According to the Lebanese office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, about 222,000 Palestinians were living in the country as of February 2025. UNRWA recognizes 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon. Palestinian-Lebanese researcher Elia Ayoub noted that Palestinians can study many professions but cannot work in them, have no right to own land and are not represented in parliament.

UNRWA aid and sea routes

Some Palestinians turn to UNRWA for assistance, but the agency faces a funding shortage. In July, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of a shortfall of approximately $100 million, while in September UNRWA said that a financial deficit of at least $200 million could emerge between the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027.

Some Palestinians attempt to reach Europe by sea. In 2022, at least 86 people died after a boat that departed from Lebanon sank off the coast of Syria; many of those killed were Palestinians from the camps. Najjar said that people in the camps talk about boat journeys to Turkey and then to Greece.

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