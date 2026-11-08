In Hebron in the West Bank, thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes after Israeli troops withdrew following an 11-day operation. Some people found their homes damaged, looted or destroyed, ABC News Australia reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the operation after a shooting at a military checkpoint on October 23. According to the outlet, two Palestinian attackers killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded others during a 20-minute gunfight before being shot dead themselves.

The home of the family of one of the attackers, 27-year-old Hamuda al-Jabi, was demolished. His father, Wael al-Jaba, said he had not known about his son's intentions and was detained for 10 days. He also claims that excessively tight handcuffs injured his wrists and that he was not allowed to use a toilet during the first three days of his detention. In response to an inquiry from ABC News Australia, the IDF did not substantively address these claims.

Evictions and damaged apartments

During the operation, hundreds of families, mainly from the Al-Jalda and Ein-Deir-Baha areas, were forced to leave their homes. The military conducted door-to-door searches, saying they were looking for weapons and terrorism suspects.

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Hebron resident Abed ash-Shakur said his family was given five minutes to leave, after which they could not return home for 10 days. Upon returning, the family found damaged furniture and ransacked bedrooms. Video production company owner Obaida Mujahid said that at least 10 cameras, 17 lenses and computer hard drives had disappeared from premises that, he said, were used by Israeli troops.

The IDF said soldiers had been given clear instructions to preserve residents' property, avoid damage and leave the area as orderly as possible. The military explained damage to some doors as necessary for searches of locked apartments and said it was unaware of reports of property damage or stolen equipment, but was prepared to examine specific complaints.

Reaction from the UN and local authorities

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed serious concern over the possible unjustified and disproportionate use of force. He stressed that collective punishment is a serious violation of international law.

Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin said the operation had paralyzed the local economy and affected 600 families. Human rights activist Issa Amro said that during the operation, people could not enter or leave the city, while children did not attend school for 12 days. After the troops withdrew, most roads to and from Hebron remained closed or congested because of checks.

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