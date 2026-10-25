Palestinians in Gaza, ahead of Israel’s elections, fear that their outcome will not change the situation of civilians in the enclave. The humanitarian situation in Gaza barely features in the election campaign, while Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, political rivals, are focused on promises to end Hamas rule, The Guardian reports.

The publication notes that around one million displaced Palestinians in Gaza are living amid water shortages, poor sanitation and the constant threat of Israeli strikes. According to data cited by The Guardian, nearly 75,000 people have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments.

An election campaign without a plan for Gaza

Neither Netanyahu nor former military chief Eisenkot has presented a clear plan for Gaza’s future. Both politicians also support Donald Trump’s peace plan. Eisenkot’s Yashar party is ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud in polls.

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Sami Abu Roumi, 47, who was displaced from Rafah to al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, said he hopes for an authority less inclined to killing, displacing people and destroying Palestinians. At the same time, he believes the approaches of Israeli governments are generally similar. Another Gaza resident, Haneen Hamdouna, said that attacks on the enclave had, in her view, become part of Israel’s pre-election contest.

Food shortages and fears of renewed displacement

Gaza residents told the publication that commercial supplies had been suspended for about a week, causing prices to rise. The cost of flour, they said, has exceeded its previous level by more than three times, while cuts to humanitarian aid have increased the risk of a new food crisis.

Some residents are following the elections not because they hope for change, but because they fear a new escalation. Karim Marish, 43, said that an acquaintance had postponed his son’s wedding, fearing that the continued rule of an ultraright-wing government could lead to a resumption of the war and renewed displacement.

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