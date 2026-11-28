In Malawi, the prolonged fuel crisis has affected transport, the operation of medical facilities and prices for everyday goods. Clinics have no fuel reserves for emergency generators, while ambulances cannot respond to calls, Tagesschau reports.

According to the outlet, in at least one case, a mother and her newborn child died, presumably due to the lack of fuel in the ambulance that was supposed to transport them to another hospital.

Queues at petrol stations and falling incomes

Motorcycle taxi driver Vincent Chingwalu from Lilongwe said that in recent weeks he has spent more time waiting for petrol at filling stations than on trips. Previously, he made between 12 and 15 trips a day, but now only three or four. According to him, this has cut his income in half.

At the same time, the family cannot compensate for the loss of earnings because food and other basic goods have become more expensive. Economist Wiston Katumbi noted that many people can already barely afford cooking oil or flour, as well as taking their children to school or getting to work.

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Currency shortage and dependence on tobacco

Christian Franken, an economist at the Oxford Economics Africa analytical center, explained that Malawi lacks foreign currency earnings to purchase fuel. The country's economy is poorly diversified and largely dependent on agriculture, which accounts for about 20% of gross domestic product.

Tobacco accounts for approximately 57% of the country's total exports, while tea accounts for another 7%. The crisis has also been affected by exceptionally high oil prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Franken, a similar crisis last year already worsened the situation on the labor market, while the current shortage could lead to further job losses.

Katumbi also said that some of the fuel entering the country ends up on the black market: some filling station operators, he claimed, stockpile it for later sale at higher prices. The government urged the public to report illegal trade, diversion of supplies and unauthorized stockpiling of petrol or diesel, promising rewards for such reports.

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