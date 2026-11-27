Brazilian club Palmeiras and Argentina's Estudiantes will play in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. According to Channel NewsAsia, a Palmeiras victory would mark the eighth consecutive triumph by a Brazilian club in South America's main club competition.

Clubs from Argentina and Brazil currently have 25 Copa Libertadores titles each. The final will also repeat the teams' 1968 meeting at the Centenario, when Estudiantes defeated Palmeiras on their way to three consecutive titles. The Argentine club won its fourth trophy in 2009.

Brazilian club's advantage

Palmeiras enter the match as favourites thanks to the depth of their squad and financial resources. The team has been led since 2020 by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, who has won 11 trophies with the club. A fourth Copa Libertadores victory would strengthen Palmeiras' status as one of the leading Brazilian clubs of the modern era.

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The club has also received funds from the sales of academy graduates to Europe, including Endrick, Estêvão and Allan Elias. This has enabled it to retain and bring in experienced players, including captain Gustavo Gómez and Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira. In the semi-final against Fluminense, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel saved a penalty in the shootout and helped the team reach the final.

Estudiantes' path

Estudiantes will represent Argentina in the decisive match. The team coached by Alexander Medina drew 0-0 twice with Brazil's Flamengo in the semi-finals before winning the penalty shootout at the Maracanã Stadium. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three attempts in the shootout and helped Estudiantes reach the final, which will take place in his hometown.

Before the match, the club also faced a question over defender Marcos Rojo's eligibility to play for the team. Estudiantes wanted to register the player as a replacement for an injured footballer after the transfer window in Argentina had closed. The South American Football Confederation initially refused, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport temporarily allowed Rojo to play in the second leg against Flamengo. The Brazilian club's protest after the match was rejected by CONMEBOL's disciplinary body.

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