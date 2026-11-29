Palmeiras defeated Estudiantes 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, winning the tournament for the fourth time. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Sosa’s goal after the break

Ramon Sosa scored the only goal seven minutes into the second half. He struck from close range after John Arias headed the ball down.

The goal decided the outcome of the final. Palmeiras held on to their narrow lead until the end of the match.

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Carlos Miguel’s saves

Late in the match, Estudiantes tried to come back. Palmeiras goalkeeper Carlos Miguel made important saves from shots by Guido Carrillo and Edwin Cetré, preventing the opponents from equalising.

The final took place on Saturday, November 28. The 1-0 victory brought the Brazilian club the Copa Libertadores trophy.

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