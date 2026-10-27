In Mexico, the opposition National Action Party (PAN) has announced six state coordinators ahead of gubernatorial elections scheduled for June 6, 2027. As Mexico News Daily reports, these politicians will almost certainly later become the party’s official candidates for governor.

PAN calls the selected politicians state coordinators for the defense of the homeland, family and freedom. The ruling Morena party uses a similar approach, also referring to its potential candidates as coordinators.

PAN coordinators in six states

in Baja California Sur — federal deputy Francisco Pelayo Covarrubias, who is currently on leave;

in Chihuahua — former mayor of Chihuahua City Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza;

in Michoacán — Alfonso Martínez Alcázar, mayor of the state capital, Morelia;

in Tlaxcala — local congresswoman Miriam Martínez Sánchez;

in Querétaro — Querétaro City Mayor Felipe Fernando Macías Olvera;

in Zacatecas — Zacatecas City Mayor Miguel Ángel Varela Pinedo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

2027 elections

On the day of the gubernatorial elections, Mexicans will also elect 500 federal deputies and thousands of officials at the state and municipal levels. Gubernatorial elections are due to take place in 17 states.

PAN has not yet named coordinators in the states of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Sonora. The party governs four of Mexico’s 32 federal entities, including Aguascalientes, Chihuahua and Querétaro, where gubernatorial elections will be held in 2027.

Morena completed its selection of 17 coordinators last month and is currently in power in 23 of the country’s 32 federal entities. PAN allows for the nomination of joint candidates with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in certain states, although PRI has not yet named its potential candidates.

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