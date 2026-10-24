In Panama, the state Commission of December 20, 1989, announced the identification of the remains of Roberto Adolfo Aparicio Oliva, a 21-year-old serviceman who was killed on December 20, 1989, in the El Chorrillo area of Panama City on the day of the U.S. invasion of the country. His identity was established through DNA after more than 36 years of searching by his family, The Rio Times reports.

DNA examination of the remains

Aparicio Oliva served in Battalion 2000, a unit based in Chepo, and was attached to the intelligence section of the Central Headquarters of the Panama Defense Forces. After his death, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of second corporal under Decree No. 228 of May 31, 1990.

The serviceman's remains were buried in a mass grave at Jardín de Paz cemetery. They were severely charred, complicating the extraction of genetic material. The Guatemalan Forensic Anthropology Foundation extracted DNA and created a genetic profile, while Panama's Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences compared it with samples provided by the family.

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Investigation of mass graves

The identification was carried out as part of an investigation by Panama's prosecutor's office. Aparicio Oliva's relatives searched for him for years in hospitals and cemeteries and also monitored exhumations. In December 2025, the Panamanian newspaper La Prensa reported that prosecutors had identified 11 people from remains exhumed from mass graves at the Jardín de Paz and Monte Esperanza cemeteries. At that time, 21 samples were sent to the Guatemalan foundation.

The Commission of December 20, 1989, investigates cases involving victims of the U.S. military operation carried out to remove General Manuel Noriega. The exact total number of people killed as a result of the invasion has still not been established.

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