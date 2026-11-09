The Panamanian government plans to build at least 2,700 permanent homes for people affected by the earthquake on October 9, 2026. On November 4, President José Raúl Mulino called on those affected to be patient and trust the authorities, saying that the government is working on rebuilding housing.

As The Rio Times reports, the authorities plan to hand over the first homes to families by the end of 2026. According to the president, this should allow people to leave temporary shelters. The new housing is to be built to withstand future earthquakes.

Reconstruction plan

On October 27, Mulino said that the state would build another 1,400 homes in addition to the 1,300 already under construction. The housing is planned to be built in the provinces of Coclé, Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos. The number of units may increase as inspections of damaged housing continue.

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As of October 27, more than 13,000 homes had been inspected in the country. Minister of Housing and Territorial Planning Jaime Jované said that affected families would temporarily live in accommodations near their own plots of land while the areas are cleared of debris.

Funding for the work

Trust funds at the state-owned Banco Nacional de Panamá and the savings bank Caja de Ahorros may finance contractors. A working group involving the Office of the Comptroller General, the Ministry of Economy and Banco Nacional de Panamá was due to begin work on October 28 to speed up procedures. According to Jované, the authorities aim to complete more than 2,000 planned homes by March 2027.

The Azuero Peninsula, particularly Los Santos province, was among the areas most affected by the earthquake. According to early reports from October 15, residents of the Macaracas district and Llano de Piedra lost their homes; damage was also reported to police and fire stations, a rural hospital and schools.

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