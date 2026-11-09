In The Hague, Netherlands, Panamanian lawmaker Jonathan Vega called on Taiwan to open a trade representative office in Panama to strengthen bilateral ties, expand economic cooperation and help create jobs. He said this in an interview with the Central News Agency on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, held on November 5–6, reports Taipei Times.

The role of the Panama Canal

Vega stressed the strategic importance of the Panama Canal as a key hub of international trade and a channel of communication between countries. According to him, a Taiwanese trade representative office could provide a channel for closer contacts between Panama and Taiwan, including on trade and job creation.

In 2017, Panama switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China and severed relations with Taipei. After that, Panamanian parliamentary delegations did not visit Taiwan until November 2025. Since then, lawmakers have made two more trips — in February and July 2026.

Exchanges between parliaments

In September, Panama's National Assembly created a cross-party parliamentary group to develop exchanges with Taiwan's Legislative Yuan. It included 50 of the assembly's 71 members.

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Vega said support for closer ties with Taiwan has long existed among Central American lawmakers. He cited Taiwan's democracy, its leadership and technological achievements, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, as reasons for support in Panama's parliament.

Asked about the possibility of Taiwan and Panama opening representative offices in each other's territories, the lawmaker replied that such a decision should be made by the executive branch. He noted that President José Raúl Mulino had expressed reservations, but, in Vega's view, the situation could change because trade between the sides remains active.

Commenting on reports of pressure from Chinese officials on Panamanian lawmakers over their visit to Taiwan in November 2025, Vega said that Panama is a democracy and independently decides on foreign travel by its legislators.

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