The independent KMI panel for key match incidents concluded that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in the match against Arsenal at Anfield. As Sky Sports News reports, referee Andy Madley did not award an 11-metre kick after Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber pulled forward Alexander Isak by the shirt.

KMI panel decision

The panel, which assesses refereeing decisions in all Premier League matches, voted 4-1 that Madley should have awarded a penalty. By a 3-2 vote, its members also decided that video assistant referee Stuart Attwell should have intervened and sent the referee to the pitchside monitor because of a clear error.

The incident occurred in the 21st minute, when Isak tried to head home a cross from Bradley Barcola. At that point, Arsenal were already leading thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz, which ultimately proved to be the only goal of the match: the London side won 1-0.

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Arguments regarding VAR

One KMI member believed that the brief holding did not have a sufficiently clear impact on Isak's ability to continue his movement. Two others noted that assessing the impact of the incident is subjective, so the situation did not meet the high threshold for VAR intervention.

Isak remained on his feet after the contact. Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola said after the match that he considered the incident a clear penalty and said that next time he would advise the forward to fall. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk also pointed to the large number of cameras at the stadium and expressed surprise that VAR had not identified the infringement. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that he had not reviewed the incident and did not comment on it.

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