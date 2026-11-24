The Premier League’s independent Key Match Incidents Panel concluded that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty in their match against Arsenal at Anfield. Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber pulled the shirt of Liverpool forward Alexander Isak in the penalty area during a cross, but referee Andy Madley did not award a penalty and VAR did not intervene. Arsenal won 1-0.

VAR review

As Sky Sports News reports, video assistant referee Stuart Attwell noticed the shirt pull but said everything was fine after 11 seconds. Madley and his assistant then asked for clarification, and Attwell immediately repeated his assessment. In total, the VAR review lasted 18 seconds.

It also emerged that VAR did not review a replay from the opposite angle, where the shirt pull was more clearly visible. The panel voted 4-1 that Madley should have awarded a penalty. On VAR intervention, the votes were split 3-2: the majority believed Attwell should have recommended that the referee review the incident at the pitchside monitor as a clear error.

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Howard Webb’s explanation

Referees’ chief Howard Webb described the VAR review as quick. He explained that the on-field referee saw a brief hold that, in his view, did not affect Isak’s actions. According to Webb, such incidents should primarily be assessed at normal speed, as freeze frames and slow-motion replays can amplify the impression of contact.

Webb noted that holding an opponent by the shirt is not always punished in itself: referees assess the impact of the contact on a player’s ability to continue moving. At the same time, he said that most feedback on the incident was that a penalty should have been awarded.

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