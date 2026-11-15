Pope Leo XIV arrived in Cusco in the Peruvian Andes on Sunday for the final stage of his tour of South America. The city, the former capital of the Inca Empire, is located at an altitude of about 3,400 meters. Thousands of faithful waited for the pontiff along Cusco’s cobblestone streets, Deutsche Welle reports.

Indigenous rights and protection of the Amazon

Leo XIV is expected to focus on Indigenous rights and the protection of the Amazon during the remaining events in Peru. The next stop on his itinerary is expected to be Pucallpa, a city in the Amazon facing deforestation and illegal mining.

Indigenous rights activist Cecilio Zoria said that the pope’s arrival is not only a reason for joy for local communities, but also an opportunity to convey their demands, complaints and problems. Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto told the Associated Press that Leo XIV is following the path laid out by his predecessor Francis on environmental protection and human rights.

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Address to the Afro-Peruvian community

The previous day, the pontiff celebrated an open-air Mass in the town of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, located in his former Diocese of Chiclayo. He also visited the city of Zaña, one of the centers of the Afro-Peruvian community, about 45 kilometers to the southeast.

Leo XIV noted that Zaña preserves the memory of generations of Africans who were taken from their homes and enslaved. The pope expressed his closeness to people of African descent and thanked them for their contribution to the life of the Church. In May, he apologized for the Church’s role in transatlantic slavery.

Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, served in Peru for 20 years. From 2015 to 2023, he was bishop of Chiclayo, after which he was summoned to the Vatican. The pontiff holds US and Peruvian citizenship. According to the schedule, he is due to arrive in Lima on Sunday evening and return to Rome on Monday.

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