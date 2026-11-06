Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay, beginning his first trip to Latin America as pontiff, Anadolu Agency reports. The papal plane landed at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. local time on November 6, according to Uruguay's Foreign Ministry.

Meetings in Montevideo

The pontiff was welcomed by representatives of the national authorities, after which he headed to Independence Square for an official ceremony attended by Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi and senior officials. Leo XIV also held meetings with representatives of the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

After that, the pope held talks with Orsi at the José Artigas Building. He also visited the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James, where he was to celebrate vespers with representatives of the Catholic clergy and religious communities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The itinerary will last 12 days

The three-day visit to Uruguay is scheduled to last until Sunday and is the first part of a 12-day apostolic journey that will also include Argentina and Peru. This is Leo XIV's sixth foreign trip since being elected pope. It comes several weeks after the pontiff underwent successful lung surgery last month.

In Uruguay, the pope is expected to visit Paysandú, where he will celebrate Mass, the Casavalle district on the outskirts of Montevideo, and take part in a prayer vigil at the Centenario Stadium. On Sunday, he is expected to celebrate Mass in the city of Florida before departing for Buenos Aires. The final stop of the journey will be Peru, with visits planned to Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa. His return to Rome is scheduled for November 17.

Read us on