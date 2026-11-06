Pope Leo XIV has begun a 12-day trip to countries in Latin America three weeks after surgery to remove a lung tumour. The pontiff’s itinerary includes Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, BBC News reports.

Last month, Leo XIV said that doctors had discovered a tumour during a routine examination. The lower lobe of his right lung was removed, and the medical team later confirmed that the cancer had not spread. The Vatican said no extraordinary measures had been introduced for the trip, describing the pontiff as a 71-year-old who had undergone surgery rather than a patient with a permanent illness.

Itinerary through three countries

The first country on the tour will be Uruguay, where the number of Catholics has declined significantly in recent years. This will be the first papal visit to the country in four decades. Leo XIV will then travel to Argentina, the homeland of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The programme for the Argentine leg of the visit includes religious events and meetings with heads of state. Argentine President Javier Milei welcomed the pontiff’s upcoming arrival in a post on X, saying that the country was awaiting him “with immense joy”.

Return to Peru

The final part of the trip will be Peru, where Robert Prevost, the future Pope Leo XIV, spent nearly 20 years in total and holds Peruvian citizenship. He will visit the Diocese of Chiclayo, where he was ordained bishop in 2014, and will also celebrate Mass in Cusco at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres above sea level. The pontiff will then travel to the Amazonian city of Pucallpa.

In each of the three countries, the Vatican also plans meetings between the Pope and people who survived sexual abuse by clergy.

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