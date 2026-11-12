Pope Leo XIV, speaking outside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Peru’s capital, Lima, called for abandoning macho culture and protecting women and girls. About 40,000 people gathered in the central square in front of the cathedral, Polsat News reports.

Protection of women and the family

The pontiff expressed concern about the machista mentality that persists in society and violence against women. He also stated that human life is born from the love of a man and a woman who open themselves to the gift of new life.

According to Leo XIV, the family exists prior to any written law. Therefore, the law must protect it, while public institutions must support it rather than replace it. The Pope stressed that the person, created in the image of God, must be at the center of social life.

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Social policy and visit to Peru

Leo XIV stated that society’s wealth and resources should not serve only the interests of a few, but should contribute to the development of all. In his view, the state strengthens the foundations of a just and peaceful society when it pursues social policies based on the equal dignity of people, supports families, and provides education policy.

During his visit to Peru, the pontiff also said that he feels at home in the country, recalling the years he spent there as a young missionary priest and bishop. Robert Prevost, who was bishop of Chiclayo, obtained Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

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