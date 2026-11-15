Pope Leo XIV, during a visit to the Peruvian city of Pucallpa, called for justice for environmental defenders who were killed for protecting the Amazon. He also supported Indigenous peoples trying to protect their lands from deforestation and illegal exploitation of natural resources, The Independent reports.

At a meeting with representatives of Indigenous communities and missionaries near the Ucayali River, the pontiff said that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable. He cited an estimate by environmental organizations that 57 environmental defenders were killed between 2010 and 2024, and said that their blood demands justice.

Illegal mining and deforestation

Leo XIV condemned indiscriminate deforestation, river pollution caused by illegal gold mining, and oil spills. According to him, these are not isolated incidents but the consequences of irresponsible exploitation of natural resources that undermines the very existence of communities.

Illegal gold mining in the Amazon is carried out, among other methods, using homemade dredges and mercury. Rafael Hoetmer, director of Amazon Watch's Western Amazon program, said that growing demand for gold contributes to increased mining activity, environmental pollution, and health problems. Such activity also leads to deforestation, incursions onto Indigenous lands, and threats of violence and organized crime.

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Violence against communities

In Peru, most murders of environmental defenders remain unpunished. At the same time, in 2025, courts upheld 28-year sentences for four timber traders in the case involving the murder of four Indigenous people who opposed deforestation.

In another case, four people were sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Kichwa leader Quinto Inuma Alvarado. The court found that those convicted had planned his murder after he filed a complaint in an attempt to prevent deforestation and other crimes, including illegal drug trafficking.

The pontiff also raised the issue of sexual violence against schoolgirls from the Awajún and Wampis peoples in the province of Condorcanqui in the northern Peruvian Amazon. The Awajún and Wampis women's council Comuawuy recorded 370 such cases from January to July. Leo XIV expressed deep concern over the suffering of the victims and called for healing, comfort, and redress.

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