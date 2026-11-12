On the second day of his visit to Peru, Pope Leo XIV called on bishops to respond to abuse committed by members of the clergy or within the Church environment with truth, justice, redress and stronger prevention. RMF24 reports.

Address to bishops in Lima

Speaking in the chapel of the Archbishop’s Palace in Lima, the pontiff also urged bishops to cooperate with the faithful. According to him, Church authority must not be exercised tyrannically, and obedience must not be reduced to mere servility.

Leo XIV stressed the need to protect the most vulnerable from such crimes and to develop a culture of prevention. From 2018 to 2023, when he was bishop of Chiclayo, the pontiff served as vice president of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference.

Scandal in Sodalicja Życia Chrześcijańskiego

The report mentions the scandal surrounding the Catholic organization Sodalicja Życia Chrześcijańskiego, founded in 1971 in Lima by lay theologian Luis Fernando Figari. The organization gained significant political and financial influence in the country.

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Media previously described the case as one of the largest Church crises in South America. It involved systemic violence, years of sexual, psychological and physical abuse, as well as financial misconduct.

According to RMF24, Figari and other leaders of Sodalicja Życia Chrześcijańskiego committed sexual abuse against minors and young recruits. There were also reports of humiliating physical punishments and brutal methods of preparation for membership in the community.

At the beginning of 2025, Pope Francis dissolved the organization following a Vatican investigation. Victims had for many years accused Church authorities in Peru of inaction, while the intervention of the Holy See, according to the source, led to decisive action.

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