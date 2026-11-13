According to Vatican News, Pope Leo XIV met with six survivors of abuse by members of the clergy and church institutions at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lima, Peru. The meeting lasted more than an hour.

Personal conversations with survivors

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing Vatican News and the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff briefly greeted the participants in the nunciature’s chapel before the conversations. He then spoke separately with each of the six survivors and listened to their accounts of the suffering and pain they had endured.

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A safe environment in the church

Participants in the meeting also discussed the need to change approaches within the church. This included listening to survivors, seeking the truth, supporting recovery processes and creating a safe environment.

Earlier that day, thousands of young people gathered at Lima’s National Stadium to welcome the pontiff during his trip through Latin America. Flags of several countries in the region were displayed at the stadium, including Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela, Brazil and Ecuador.

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