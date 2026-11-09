During his first address in Argentina on November 8, Pope Leo XIV called for defending democracy, recognizing the limits of power and seeking opportunities for dialogue despite differences. The pontiff spoke at the Palacio Libertad cultural center in Buenos Aires. According to the Buenos Aires Times, the pope also stressed that the economy should serve people, not people the economy.

A call for dialogue and responsible power

Leo XIV said that Argentines should learn to live together despite their differences. According to him, society can develop when differences become an opportunity for dialogue and encounter.

The pontiff noted that those in power must act prudently, understand the limits of the authority granted to them and direct decisions toward the common good of the entire community. He also called for strengthening education and protecting older people and people with disabilities.

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Youth and the memory of Francis

The pope drew attention to the situation of young people, saying that the country should reflect on its problems if young people are forced to leave their homeland to fulfill their dreams. He also called separately for protecting unborn life and stressed that care for future generations begins with recognizing their dignity from the very beginning of life.

At the beginning of his speech, Leo XIV honored the memory of his predecessor Francis, Buenos Aires native Jorge Bergoglio, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April. Argentine President Javier Milei called the pontiff's visit a great honor and said that his presence had brought together representatives from across the country's political spectrum at Palacio Libertad.

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