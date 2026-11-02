Pope Leo XIV will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, 2026, as part of an 11-day trip across South America. The tour includes 12 flights, two helicopter trips and a high-altitude prayer in the Andes. As Buenos Aires Times reports, it will be one of the most ambitious overseas journeys by pontiffs in recent decades.

The 71-year-old head of the Catholic Church underwent surgery to remove a malignant lung tumor less than three weeks ago. According to the publication, doctors did not prescribe further treatment and allowed him to make the trip, although the Vatican noted that the pontiff is still recovering.

More than 50 events in 11 days

During the tour, Leo XIV is expected to hold more than 50 events, including open-air masses and meetings with Indigenous peoples in the Amazon, survivors of sexual abuse by clergy, as well as elderly people, the poor and people with disabilities.

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Uruguay will be the first country on the itinerary, where the pontiff will be received by left-wing President Yamandú Orsi. Uruguay is the most secular country in Latin America; the Catholic Church has disagreements with the state over same-sex marriage, abortion and euthanasia, which was legalized there last year.

Meetings in Argentina and Peru

The pontiff will then travel to Argentina, where officials expect that seven million pilgrims may greet him. In Buenos Aires, he will meet with President Javier Milei. Representatives of the local church criticized the high social cost of the Argentine president's economic reforms, noting that millions of vulnerable citizens had been left without means of subsistence.

The visit will conclude in Peru, where Robert Francis Prevost served for nearly two decades before being elected Pope, including as bishop of the coastal city of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. The pontiff, who holds Peruvian citizenship, will celebrate a mass on a desert plain near the Pacific Ocean, visit Cusco and the Amazonian city of Pucallpa. In Lima, he is scheduled to meet with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori.

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