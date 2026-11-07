Pope Leo XIV, during a Mass in the city of Paysandú in northwestern Uruguay, called on Catholics to be “bridge builders” and share the joy of their faith. The service was held in a park during morning rain, but thousands of worshippers attended, France 24 reports.

Mate as a symbol of togetherness

The pontiff also mentioned the tradition of sharing the herbal drink mate, which is drunk from a gourd through a metal straw. According to him, mate “teaches us to share and be together.” His words were met with applause. The pope joked that mate “has even reached Rome.”

One of the Mass participants was 81-year-old Gladys Soria, who came with her daughter Adela from a small town about 50 kilometers from Paysandú. She told AFP that she had recently undergone surgery and could barely walk, but found the strength to attend the service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tour after surgery

The 71-year-old Leo XIV began a 12-day trip across South America three weeks after surgery for lung cancer. Earlier, speaking in Montevideo, he voiced support for universal healthcare. The pontiff said that his own diagnosis had made him think about people who do not receive timely diagnosis or treatment.

In his speech, he also stressed the need to support people whose physical or mental suffering cannot be alleviated. Without directly mentioning euthanasia, legalized in Uruguay last year, the pope said that every person should be able to live with dignity, receive the necessary care and support until the natural end of life. The Catholic Church strongly opposed the legalization of assisted suicide in the country.

Leo XIV’s visit became the first papal visit to Uruguay in nearly four decades. After Uruguay, he will travel to Argentina and then to Peru, where he previously served as a bishop for many years and obtained Peruvian citizenship.

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