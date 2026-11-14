Pope Leo XIV calls for an end to violence in Peru — Al Jazeera

Pope Leo XIV, during a visit to Peru, called for an end to violence and urged people not to respond to injustice with cruelty. In the former cathedral in Chiclayo, the pontiff said that people feel threatened by widespread violence and the suffering of many people, Al Jazeera reports.

Call during Mass in the Andes

Later, in the Andean town of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, home to about 6,000 people, approximately 20,000 people attended an open-air Mass. The pontiff arrived there by helicopter, and a local orchestra greeted him with the song “Pope Leo, welcome home.”

During the Mass, Leo XIV again addressed the issue of violence in society. According to him, selfishness, injustice and evil should be overcome not with cruelty, but with prayer, patience, persistent exposure of falsehood, resolute appeals and work for the necessary changes.

Crime and population outflow

According to official data cited by the Associated Press, Peru’s homicide rate has nearly doubled over the past five years, from 5.8 to 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. The number of registered extortion cases rose from 2,421 in 2019 to 26,734 in 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security was one of the main issues in the country’s most recent elections. President Keiko Fujimori, who took office in July after promising to combat crime, declared states of emergency, including in Lima in August and, in September, in prisons holding people linked to criminal organizations.

Leo XIV also drew attention to the situation of rural communities where he had previously served. According to him, villages are emptying due to migration and declining birth rates, while people are forced to leave their native places in search of a better future in large coastal cities.

The pontiff, who holds U.S. and Peruvian citizenship, was bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023 and spent about two decades in Peru overall as a missionary priest and bishop.

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