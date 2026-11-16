Pope Leo XIV on Monday concluded a 12-day trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, culminating in a Mass in Lima. According to the Vatican, 1.5 million people attended the service. Upon arriving at the Mass venue, the pontiff was struck in the eye by a religious bracelet thrown from the crowd, but this did not affect his mood.

The visit took place about a month after lung surgery for the 71-year-old head of the Catholic Church. The itinerary covered high-altitude areas of the Andes, the desert and the Amazon basin. Leo XIV spent nearly two decades in South America as a missionary and obtained Peruvian citizenship, France 24 reports.

Social justice and the environment

During the trip, the pontiff visited care homes and prisons and stressed the need to support poor people, elderly people and people with disabilities. In Argentina, he addressed political leaders, including President Javier Milei, saying that economic growth must benefit everyone.

In Uruguay, Leo XIV visited a dangerous neighborhood in Montevideo to draw attention to the deaths of children drawn into drug-related violence. He also called the country's high suicide rates painful and urged greater respect for women.

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In Pucallpa, in Peru's Amazon region, the pope spoke about the threat of environmental destruction to tropical forests and the people who depend on them. He condemned what he described as unacceptable neglect of the needs of many Indigenous communities.

Return to Peru

In Argentina, more than 2 million people attended Masses in Buenos Aires and nearby Luján, the largest services of Leo XIV's pontificate. In Lima, around 3 million people greeted him along the streets.

In Peru, the pope met people affected by clergy abuse, including those whose cases are linked to the dissolved Catholic society Sodalitium Christianae Vitae. He acknowledged the pain caused by such abuse and said that the Church must make amends for the harm done to victims and develop a culture of prevention and protection.

Concluding the trip, Leo XIV said that his journey was coming to an end, but the time for mission continues, and that the Peruvian people are also his people.

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