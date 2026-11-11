Pope Leo XIV held a nighttime prayer vigil for young people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which drew about one million people. In his address, he urged young people not to submit to the pursuit of money or popularity on social media, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Participants filled Avenida del Libertador, one of the main thoroughfares of the Argentine capital. The pontiff slowly rode through the crowd in an open popemobile, while security personnel handed him infants for blessings.

An appeal to young people

Leo XIV warned young people against worshipping modern “idols,” including success and appearance. He also expressed regret that some young people on social media may lie, betray others or humiliate them.

The vigil took place after the pontiff's trip to Córdoba, Argentina's second-largest city. There, he celebrated an open-air Mass attended by 650,000 people, according to the publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visit to South America

On Monday, the pope celebrated Mass on Avenida del Libertador, which drew 2.5 million faithful. According to the source, it was the largest event in the 18 months of his pontificate.

This is the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987. The South American trip will last until November 17 and also includes visits to Uruguay and Peru. Leo XIV, the first pope born in the United States, worked as a missionary in Peru for many years.

During his stay in Argentina, the pontiff urged President Javier Milei not to direct austerity policies against the poorest citizens. Milei has said that spending cuts are necessary to curb inflation.

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