Pope Leo XIV will hold meetings with people who have suffered sexual abuse by members of the clergy and the Church during his upcoming trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. This was reported by ANSA English, citing the Vatican press office.

Meetings during the visit

The Vatican said that such meetings are planned as part of the pontiff's apostolic journey to Latin America. According to the press office, they reflect the Pope's desire to express closeness to people who have suffered and continue to suffer as a result of this abuse.

The Vatican also noted that the goal is to work together with survivors to shape paths to healing that are accessible to everyone who needs them. The Church, according to the press office, must remain a safe and spiritually healthy environment that lives by and spreads the Gospel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Travel itinerary

Leo XIV's trip to South America will begin in Uruguay: from November 6 to 8, he will visit Montevideo, Paysandú and Florida. The pontiff will then be in Argentina from November 8 to 11, where he will visit Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján.

After that, the Pope will remain in Peru until November 17. The cities he is expected to visit include Chiclayo and the country's capital, Lima. Leo XIV first arrived in Peru as a missionary in the 1980s, was bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, and obtained Peruvian citizenship.

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