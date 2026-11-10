Pope Leo XIV met with five people who survived abuse by clergy and church institutions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9. As The Hindu reports, the meeting took place before the pontiff departed westward for the Catholic University of Argentina.

Meeting with survivors

The Vatican said the pope spent about an hour with the survivors: he first spoke with each of them individually and then met with them together. The participants were selected by the local church.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Leo XIV listened to the survivors' painful stories and their proposals for strengthening pathways to healing in the church. The Vatican also acknowledged that other groups of survivors had sought meetings with the pontiff. According to Bruni, the pope expressed his closeness to them and his intention to strengthen mechanisms for protection, reception and accompaniment in the church.

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Statements by survivor groups

Some survivor groups said they had been denied a meeting with Leo XIV. In particular, a group of 43 women says it was subjected to human trafficking and forced labor at centers of the conservative Catholic organization Opus Dei in Argentina.

According to The Hindu, these allegations concern senior members of Opus Dei, some of whom have been formally charged as part of a criminal investigation. Prosecutors asked for them to be summoned for questioning, but a judge has not yet made such a decision. Opus Dei denies any wrongdoing.

Before the visit, survivors also demanded more active action from the Vatican regarding people who had been accused or convicted by criminal courts, but whose church proceedings had not been made public. The cases mentioned include the conviction of priest Julio Grassi and former bishop Gustavo Zanchetta. Zanchetta was sentenced in 2022 to four and a half years in prison for sexually abusing two seminarians; in 2025, he was granted parole.

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