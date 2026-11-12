Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru for a six-day pastoral visit and, after landing in Lima, met with President Keiko Fujimori at the government palace. The president personally welcomed the pontiff at the airport with honors accorded to heads of state, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meeting in Lima

After arriving, Leo XIV traveled by popemobile through Lima's historic center to the presidential palace. Thousands of Peruvians greeted him along the route.

Peru became the final stop of the pontiff's first Latin American tour, during which he also visited Uruguay and Argentina. For the former Robert Prevost, the trip is a return to the country where his church career took shape: in 1985, he arrived in Peru as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo until his appointment to the Vatican in 2023.

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Visit program

In Cusco, Leo XIV is set to meet with representatives of Indigenous peoples and pastoral leaders from the southern Andes. In Pucallpa, his program will focus on environmental protection and the preservation of the Amazon forests. The pontiff will also visit Chiclayo, the northern diocese he led as bishop for eight years.

Before departing for Lima, the pontiff concluded a four-day visit to Argentina. At Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza, he was seen off by President Javier Milei, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, and presidential secretary Karina Milei. Earlier, Leo XIV celebrated an open-air Mass in the square in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján, which, according to the agency, was attended by millions of believers.

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