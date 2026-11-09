Pope Leo XIV urges men to respect their wives — Dawn

Pope Leo XIV, during a Mass in the city of Florida, Uruguay, urged men to treat their wives with respect. As Dawn reports, the pontiff delivered the sermon as he concluded the first stage of a 12-day trip through Latin America.

Appeal during the sermon

The head of the Catholic Church called on fathers and grandfathers to respect their wives, ask for forgiveness, and live honestly, even if this requires sacrifices.

The open-air Mass was held near the basilica in the south-central Uruguayan city of Florida. Uruguay is described in the report as a predominantly secular country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Femicide data

According to the UN regional economic mission, more than 3,800 women in Latin America and the Caribbean were killed because of their gender in 2024. Nearly 20,000 femicides have been recorded in the region over the past five years.

Most of these killings, according to the cited data, were committed by the victims’ current or former partners. Before being elected Pope, Leo XIV served as a missionary and bishop in Latin America.

Read us on