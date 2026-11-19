South Africa's team defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first cricket Test match at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The hosts took the lead in the two-match series. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Bangladesh's second innings

Bangladesh finished their second innings with 168 runs, after which South Africa needed 12 runs to win. Off-spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets, while Kagiso Rabada took three. Harmer finished the innings with figures of 6 for 51 in 12.3 overs, while Rabada had 3 for 48 in 16 overs.

At the start of the final day, Bangladesh had 100 runs for five wickets in their second innings and trailed by 57 runs. Litton Das was dismissed after scoring 39 runs off 38 balls. Harmer then took the team's final four wickets. Among those dismissed were Mushfiqur Rahim with 22 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz with 15 runs.

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South Africa's advantage in the match

In the first innings, Bangladesh scored 400 runs, to which South Africa responded with 557. The hosts secured the decisive 12 runs off nine balls shortly before the lunch break. Opener Marques Ackerman, who scored 157 runs in the first innings, was dismissed off the first ball of the chase. Aiden Markram scored eight runs, while the team received another four as extras.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has a calf injury and may miss the second Test match, which starts on Monday in Centurion near Pretoria. South Africa have won 16 of their last 18 Test matches and moved into first place in the World Test Championship table, ahead of New Zealand.

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