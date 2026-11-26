South Africa plans to commission 5.2 GW of new nuclear capacity by 2039. State energy company Eskom has already submitted a feasibility study for such an expansion, OilPrice reports, citing Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Plan through 2039

The new capacity is intended to complement the two reactors at the Koeberg nuclear power plant near Cape Town, which have a combined capacity of 1.85 GW. They entered commercial operation in 1984 and 1985 and generate about 5% of the country’s electricity.

The expansion is provided for in South Africa’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan. The document envisages commissioning more than 105 GW of new generating capacity by 2039, including solar, wind and nuclear power.

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Small modular reactors

Ramokgopa also said that small modular reactors could find applications in South Africa. According to him, it is first necessary to identify industrial consumers whose heat or electricity needs match projects of this scale. Mining enterprises, which are major electricity consumers, could be among the potential users.

Coal-fired power plants account for about three quarters of South Africa’s electricity generation. Expanding nuclear generation together with renewable energy sources, energy storage and gas-fired capacity is expected to diversify energy supply and help replace aging coal units.

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation previously launched an Expression of Interest process to find technology partners capable of developing small modular reactor technology suitable for the country. It also reported assessing the work of the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor program and the possibility of restoring elements of the nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium conversion, enrichment and fuel fabrication.

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