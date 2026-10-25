South Africa’s National Treasury has proposed legislative amendments under which salary increases in municipalities would require the approval of the finance minister. The initiative also provides for tighter oversight of the appointment of chief financial officers in local authorities, TimesLIVE reports.

Oversight of municipal spending

The proposals are contained in two draft bills amending the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act. This is the first large-scale review of South Africa’s financial legislation since 2003.

Wayne McComans, the Treasury’s chief director for the implementation of the Municipal Finance Management Act, said the changes are intended to ensure that only salary increases that a particular municipality can afford are approved. According to him, the Treasury does not intend to interfere in the constitutionally guaranteed process of labour negotiations at the local level, but wants to assess the impact of proposed decisions on municipal finances.

Under the proposed rules, salary increases in the municipal sector could be introduced only with the consent of the finance minister. Officials and executive bodies that approve unfunded budgets or unapproved increases may receive compliance directives with sanctions.

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Appointments and financial violations

The Treasury also wants to assess candidates for municipal chief financial officer positions. McComans noted that the existing requirements for the qualifications and experience of such officials had previously been ignored. Municipal councils will retain the constitutional authority to appoint managers, but must respond to the Treasury’s recommendations regarding candidates.

Separately, the draft bills provide for the establishment of a standing committee to investigate financial violations within the Treasury. Treasury Accountant-General Shabir Khan said the changes are intended to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission on the personal accountability of political officeholders and members of governing boards of public institutions for violations of financial legislation.

Senior managers are also planned to be required to report illegal instructions from politicians, including oral ones, to the new committee and law enforcement agencies. Failure to pay bills within the stipulated 30-day period is proposed to be considered a violation of the law.

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