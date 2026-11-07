South Africa's rugby team defeated Italy 66:7 in a Nations Championship match held on 7 November in Turin, Italy. The South African team maintained a perfect record in the tournament.

Six tries before halftime

According to Channel NewsAsia, South Africa scored six tries in the first half. Hooker Malcolm Marx crossed the line twice. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, captain Siya Kolisi and Damian Willemse also scored tries.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu opened the scoring with a penalty and converted all six conversions in the first half.

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Tries after halftime

In the second half, Wilco Louw scored a try for South Africa. Italy earned their seven points after a try by Federico Ruzza and a conversion by Tommaso Allan. In the final seconds of the match, South Africa winger Ethan Hooker crossed the line.

Before the match against Italy, the South Africans had earned the maximum number of points in three July matches and led the Southern Hemisphere group ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

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