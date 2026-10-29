From November 4, South Africa will reduce the fuel levy on diesel by R3 per litre and on petrol by R1.50. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced this on October 21 during a presentation on the medium-term budget policy, Daily Maverick reports.

Fuel and food

The levy reduction is expected to temporarily ease the pressure of high fuel prices on household budgets. In October, petrol prices in the country exceeded R30 per litre, while diesel prices surpassed R35 per litre.

Economist Haroon Bhorat noted that transport accounts for about 14% of household spending on average. However, this share may be higher for low-income people who use taxis or buses.

According to Mervyn Abrahams, coordinator of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity programme, rising transport costs reduce the money families can spend on food, as transport and electricity expenses usually take priority.

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The cost of a basket of 14 basic food products tracked by Maverick Citizen rose by 0.5% in September–October, from R388.86 to R390.86. This is R20.86 more than the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which amounts to R370.

SRD payments

The medium-term budget policy provides for the extension of SRD payments for another year, but does not mention an increase in their amount. Siyanda Baduza, a junior researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice, said that the payment, initially described as temporary, is being extended for the sixth year and has been increased only once, in 2024.

The minister also announced R13 billion in medium-term savings expected through reducing social grant fraud by strengthening biometric registration and beneficiary verification. According to Baduza, about R6 billion of this amount is linked to the underuse of SRD funds: around 800,000 approved beneficiaries do not receive the payment. He linked this, in particular, to difficulties in completing biometric verification for people without a smartphone with a good-quality camera and a smart ID.

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