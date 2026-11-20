An international group of astronomers has established a possible origin for compact gas clouds moving near Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. As ScienceDaily reports, a likely source of this gas may be IRS 16SW, a close contact binary system of two massive stars. Its powerful stellar winds may form dense clumps of matter.

Over two decades, infrared observations have recorded several small, dense gas clouds near Sagittarius A*. Astronomers identified one such object, G2, in 2012. It contains gas with a mass several times greater than Earth’s mass, has hydrogen and helium emission, and moves along a highly elongated orbit. A faint gaseous trail, G2t, was also observed behind it.

Common origin of the gas clouds

Astronomers also discovered a similar object, G1, whose orbit is similar in shape and orientation to the trajectories of G2 and G2t. Later, another compact cloud formed in the material trailing behind G2. Together, these objects form a connected stream of gas known as the G1-2-3 streamer.

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The team led by MPE used the SINFONI and ERIS infrared spectrographs with adaptive optics. Using the Brackett-γ hydrogen spectral line, the scientists determined the positions and velocities of the clouds and reconstructed their trajectories around the black hole. The nearly identical orbital characteristics of the three gas structures, the researchers concluded, indicate a common origin.

Winds of the binary system

By analyzing the clouds’ motion backward in time, the researchers identified a likely source: the contact binary system IRS 16SW. It is part of a disk of young stars rotating clockwise around Sagittarius A*. Small differences between the clouds’ orbits may be explained by the motion of the two stars relative to each other.

Computer modeling showed that the system’s stellar winds may interact with surrounding matter, creating a shock region between the stars. Gas in this zone may accumulate and compress into dense clumps, which later detach from the system and move toward the center of the Galaxy. The calculations also indicate that an inflow of approximately one Earth mass of gas every ten years could sustain Sagittarius A*’s current level of activity.

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