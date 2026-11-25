The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York has been postponed until Saturday, November 28, due to expected bad weather. The event is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time, Variety reports.

Decision due to the weather forecast

Macy’s said that the safety of participants and spectators is a priority. The company made the decision to postpone the event after consultations with city authorities and relevant services. Organizers are still working out the operational details of the date change and promise to announce them after this work is completed.

Throughout the week, the parade team monitored the weather, as strong winds in New York could have prevented the use of large inflatable figures. Event rules prohibit flying such balloons if sustained wind speeds exceed 23 mph or gusts reach 34 mph.

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Balloons and performances

More than 100 balloons and the specialists accompanying them were planned for the anniversary parade. Among the characters that, according to the publication, had to remain on the ground were Minion Bacaru Bob, Joe Cool, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, and Billy Brightbow.

The program is also expected to feature performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Mckenna Grace, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Queen Latifah, as well as a Dolly Parton tribute featuring Megan Hilty. The design preparation for parade floats, inflatable figures, and costumes begins several months before the event.

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