In Dubai, UAE, operator Parkin is expanding its paid parking network in part of the Jebel Ali Industrial Area and at designated locations in the Al Furjan district, The National reports.

Rates in Jebel Ali

In the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, paid public parking operates under code 599T. The company said that appropriate signs have been installed for drivers. Parking operates from 08:00 to 22:00, and the rate is 4.20 dirhams per hour.

Drivers can also purchase a subscription through the Parkin app. It costs 315 dirhams per month, 840 dirhams for three months, 1,680 dirhams for six months, and 2,940 dirhams per year.

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Al Furjan parking zone

Designated parking spaces in Al Furjan belong to zone 591P. Residents and visitors can purchase subscriptions costing 1,999 dirhams per month, 3,999 dirhams for three months, and 4,999 dirhams per year.

Public parking can be paid for through the Parkin app, SMS, WhatsApp, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and DubaiNow apps, as well as at payment terminals. The expansion of the paid parking network in the city is intended to help combat illegal parking and manage available spaces more effectively.

In October, Parkin also extended for 10 years its agreement with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to manage paid parking in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers area. The company will operate around 2,800 paid spaces there, including 250 motorcycle spaces.

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