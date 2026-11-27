Argentina’s parliament has approved a reform that prohibits the central bank from providing loans to the state. The regulator will also be unable to print new money to finance spending by the national government, provinces and municipalities or to cover debt gaps, Der Spiegel reports.

Vote without any votes against

The Chamber of Deputies supported the rule change without a single vote against, while 99 lawmakers abstained. The Senate had approved the reform earlier. Argentine President Javier Milei secured the adoption of the initiative despite lacking his own majority in both chambers of Congress.

Milei was forced to soften the initial version of the reform, presented in a televised address in July. The president had previously even advocated abolishing the central bank. In particular, the procedure for dismissing the regulator’s leadership was changed: this now requires the consent of the Senate alone, rather than both chambers of parliament.

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New restrictions for the regulator

One of Milei’s key economic commitments was to end central bank financing of the public sector. From now on, the monetary regulator must primarily focus on preserving the value of the Argentine peso. Advances to the Finance Ministry and the direct purchase of new government bonds on the primary market are also prohibited.

The presidential administration said the reform had put an end to 91 years of “robbery, expropriation, impunity and institutional decline.” In its assessment, the decision also lays the groundwork for making Argentina great again.

Parliament’s decision was adopted two days after the state statistics agency Indec published new data on economic growth for September. They indicate that Argentina may have entered a technical recession: GDP had already declined in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the first. This can be determined conclusively after data for the entire third quarter are released, which is expected in mid-December.

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