Australia’s lower house of parliament has given final approval to a new defence law that grants ministers broad powers to designate sites as special security zones, including without public announcement. Australian constitutional law expert Anne Twomey called this approach irresponsible and said it creates serious risks for the rule of law, The Guardian reports.

New powers for ministers

The Defence Capability Acceleration and Base Protection Act was backed by the Labor Party and the Coalition. The Senate approved it last week, and the lower house of parliament gave the document final approval on Monday. Only several independent MPs opposed it, including Kate Chaney, Monique Ryan and Andrew Wilkie.

The law provides for criminal liability for entering or leaving a defence zone, as well as for photographing the zone itself, people or objects within it. The maximum penalty is up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $152,880, or both. Security zones may include not only permanent military bases, but also temporary, mobile or emergency facilities.

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Warnings from scholars and critics

The law also allows the minister to issue defence capability declarations. They may permit certain activities without breaching other laws or change how state and territory laws are applied. Such declarations may not be published as legislative instruments.

Twomey, an emeritus professor at the University of Sydney, criticized the lack of proper parliamentary discussion of the document. In her view, instead of defining specific necessary changes to legislation, parliament handed ministers, officials and defence personnel the authority to exclude the application of existing rules to defence activities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected the critics’ allegations, calling the new powers necessary in dangerous times. At the same time, Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge described the changes as extraordinary wartime powers and a threat to civil liberties. Senator David Pocock stressed that protecting sensitive defence sites from drones and other technologies should not mean granting the defence minister extraordinary powers without proper safeguards and transparency.

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