Australia’s federal parliament suspended its normal business to express support for Independent Indi MP Helen Haines, who sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car near her office in Wangaratta. An orange cardboard cockatoo was placed in her empty seat in the House of Representatives.

As ABC News reports, the attack occurred a week earlier, when Haines was standing near the boot of her car. Police believe the vehicle attack was deliberate. Due to the severity of her injuries, both of the MP’s legs were later amputated.

Calls to change political culture

During hours of speeches, parliamentarians spoke about Haines’ kindness, wisdom and respect for civil political debate. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the vigour of democracy must not be confused with growing rage, and that disagreement should not interrupt dialogue.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick called the event a moment when all parliamentarians must respond to the challenge. Independent MP Allegra Spender said the attack should not only shock society but also change it. According to her, after the attack Haines was primarily concerned about her staff and thanked paramedics, nurses and bystanders.

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Haines’ role in parliament

Helen Haines became an MP after another independent representative, Cathy McGowan, retired, and voters in the Indi electorate subsequently re-elected her twice. Colleagues noted her role in developing the independent MPs’ movement, as well as her work on government integrity, support for regional areas and mobile communications during natural disasters.

After Haines’ years-long campaign, the federal government introduced temporary emergency roaming, allowing phones to connect to another operator’s network if their own network does not work during a major disaster. MPs also mentioned her contribution to the creation of Australia’s National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Participants in the sitting called for a more responsible approach to rhetoric in parliament and online, as well as stronger mental health services in regional areas. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said Haines’ return to her seat in parliament would be an important moment for democracy.

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